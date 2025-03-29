First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $229.64 and last traded at $231.08. 199,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 390,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.22.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,535,000 after acquiring an additional 121,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 729,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,299,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $113,736,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.