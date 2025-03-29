China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
China CITIC Bank Price Performance
CHCJY stock remained flat at $14.32 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.09.
About China CITIC Bank
