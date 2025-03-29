China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

CHCJY stock remained flat at $14.32 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.09.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

