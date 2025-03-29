Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNNEF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.98.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.92 million.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

