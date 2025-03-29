Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 236,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 122,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Trading Down 33.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
