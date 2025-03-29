bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, an increase of 107.6% from the February 28th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

BIAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 89,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of bioAffinity Technologies worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

