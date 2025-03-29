Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Declines By 37.5%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on BOLT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. 202,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.46% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. Research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

