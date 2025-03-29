Short Interest in Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Decreases By 60.4%

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bone Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of BBLG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.25.
About Bone Biologics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.