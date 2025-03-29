Short Interest in Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Decreases By 60.4%

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of BBLG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.