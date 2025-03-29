Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 11.1% increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.49. 43,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$12.44.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,450.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.91 per share, with a total value of C$583,433.20. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 88,250 shares of company stock worth $945,845. Company insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

