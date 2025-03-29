Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $103,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,653,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,590,000 after purchasing an additional 932,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,040,000 after purchasing an additional 805,434 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $820.30 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $777.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $844.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $836.82.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

