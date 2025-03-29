Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.