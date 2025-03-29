Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT). In a filing disclosed on March 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lockheed Martin stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

LMT traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.41. 1,594,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,570. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

