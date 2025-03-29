Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 187,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 51,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rio Silver Stock Up 25.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
About Rio Silver
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
