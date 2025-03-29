Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Decreases By 69.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKQNY remained flat at $8.31 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $9.44.
About Bank of Queensland
