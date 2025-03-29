China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.87.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

