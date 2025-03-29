China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.87.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
