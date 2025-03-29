Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,952,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scepter Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRZL traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 427,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,648. Scepter has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Scepter Company Profile

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

