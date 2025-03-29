Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,952,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Scepter Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRZL traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 427,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,648. Scepter has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Scepter Company Profile
