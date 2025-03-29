Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Drops By 39.6%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,100 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 3,809,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.3 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 61,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,388. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

