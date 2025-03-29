Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $510.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.51 and its 200 day moving average is $539.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

