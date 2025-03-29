Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.9% increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.69. The company had a trading volume of 964,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,239. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00. Insiders purchased 35,910 shares of company stock worth $767,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
