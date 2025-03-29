Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Raises Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8427 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 59.3% increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Randstad Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Randstad stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

