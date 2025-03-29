Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Surge Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE SGY traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.22. 648,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,992. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The firm has a market cap of C$625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.78.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.