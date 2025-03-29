Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 0.6% increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 0.9 %

DXT stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.05. 36,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,078. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.30. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Garden acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,971.00. Corporate insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.