RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,877 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3,295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 898.5% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average of $195.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 113.46%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

