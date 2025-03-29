Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Decreases By 33.7%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 1,510,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
BNMDF remained flat at $15.70 during trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.
About Banca Mediolanum
