Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Decreases By 33.7%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 1,510,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

BNMDF remained flat at $15.70 during trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

