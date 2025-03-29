Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

MCI stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 58,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

