Biglari (NYSE:BH) Trading 4.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.94 and last traded at $221.56. Approximately 3,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Biglari
Biglari Price Performance
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($36.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.12 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 16.03%.
Institutional Trading of Biglari
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biglari by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.