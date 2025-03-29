Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 7916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.7 %

About Coca-Cola HBC

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Stories

