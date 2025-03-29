Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 315000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.25.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.
