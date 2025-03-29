Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.
