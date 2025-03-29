Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.82 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 63420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iberdrola

Iberdrola Price Performance

About Iberdrola

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.