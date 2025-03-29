Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.82 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 63420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.
