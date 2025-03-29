First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFEM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RFEM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

