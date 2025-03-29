Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Up 63.0% in March

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RAYS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022. Global X Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.46% of Global X Solar ETF worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.