SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Up 122.2% in March

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %

SABSW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 3,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,991. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

