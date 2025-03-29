SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Up 122.2% in March

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %
SABSW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 3,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,991. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SAB Biotherapeutics
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.