Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $20,896,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 188,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 49,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.05.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

