Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 8.3% increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

VET traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.68. 470,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,874. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.22. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.06.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

