Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:BDIV)

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BDIV traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.00. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.54 and a 12 month high of C$23.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.19.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile
