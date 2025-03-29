StorageVault Canada Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
StorageVault Canada Trading Down 0.8 %
SVI stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.17. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.55 and a 12 month high of C$5.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,440.00. Insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.
