StorageVault Canada Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 0.8 %

SVI stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.17. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.55 and a 12 month high of C$5.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,440.00. Insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.47.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

Featured Stories

