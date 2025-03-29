Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CPAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. 1,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
