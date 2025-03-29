Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $109.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 97,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,627,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,448,960,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $336,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

