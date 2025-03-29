Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW) to “Hold”

A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A&W REVENUE IF Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of AW traded down C$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$32.50. 23,550 shares of the stock traded hands.
