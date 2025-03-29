GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 499,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 354,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
GameSquare Trading Down 13.0 %
Shares of GAME stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 205,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,592. GameSquare has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.
GameSquare Company Profile
