Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 127,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,751,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 648,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Price Performance

PZG stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 351,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,037. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Further Reading

