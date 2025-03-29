VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,583,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,955 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $23.85.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Institutional Trading of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,555,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,047,000 after acquiring an additional 889,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,919.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 246,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,345 shares during the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 498,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

