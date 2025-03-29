Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($8.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($8.06), Zacks reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million.

Boxlight Stock Down 9.8 %

BOXL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 20,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Boxlight Company Profile

Further Reading

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

