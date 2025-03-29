Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($8.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($8.06), Zacks reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million.
Boxlight Stock Down 9.8 %
BOXL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 20,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.62.
Boxlight Company Profile
