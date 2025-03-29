Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes $9.95 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 144,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,120.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

