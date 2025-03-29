ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,079 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

