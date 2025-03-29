New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 1210633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$342.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.76.

Insider Activity at New Found Gold

In related news, Director Keith Boyle bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,875.00. 44.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

