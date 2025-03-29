Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.18), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.82).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79.
Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.
