Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 160671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $591.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
