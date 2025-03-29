MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $11.98. 353,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,283,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $930.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.76.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

