Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 5356586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synergia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.